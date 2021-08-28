Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303, 304, 305, 307, and 308. * WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 17 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.