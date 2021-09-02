LIST: Here are the colleges and universities across Northeast Ohio requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for staff and students

Following the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) giving approval of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine earlier this week, schools across the country have begun to announce immunization requirements for students and staff.

Just days after the FDA announced that Pfizer's mRNA shot had received clearance, Kent State University officials announced that the vaccine would be required for all students and staff. Within hours, several other Northeast Ohio schools followed suit, alerting campus-community members that the vaccine would be required in the coming months.

Below, you will find a list of all of the colleges and universities in the Northeast Ohio area that have announced vaccination requirements, as well as several major schools that have yet to make any announcements.

COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIRED:

Kent State University

Cleveland State University -- COVID-19 vaccination required only for students living on campus

John Carroll University

Case Western Reserve University

The University of Akron

Oberlin College

The College of Wooster

Cleveland Institute of Art

OHIO SCHOOLS REQUIRING VACCINE:

Bowling Green State University

Ohio State University

Ohio University

Miami University

University of Cincinnati

University of Toledo

NO REQUIREMENT ANNOUNCED:

Baldwin Wallace University

University of Mount Union

Notre Dame College

Walsh University -- A representative with Walsh University spoke with 3News says that the school's official position is "to strongly recommend but not mandate."

Malone University

Ursuline College

Lake Erie College -- A representative with Lake Erie College tells 3News that the COVID response team plans to meet this week and will be "examining changing conditions."

Ashland University

Hiram College-- Hiram officials have yet to publicly announce that the coronavirus vaccine will be mandated, but the school's website reads, "Should the FDA approve the COVID-19 vaccine, the College would add it to the list of vaccines that are required of students. Medical and religious exemptions will still be honored."

3News reached out to representatives with the schools that have not formally announced vaccine requirements as of August 28, but did not receive responses by the time of publication. This piece will be updated as responses are sent in.

If you know of a Northeast Ohio college or university that has announced vaccination requirements and is not included in this list, please forward relevant information to HSloop@wkyc.com