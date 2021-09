BROWNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On August 28, at 6 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a break-in at Evansville Trading Post, in Brownington. The investigation revealed a male individual who used an item to break a window before entering the store, at 5:30 a.m., took several different brands of cigarettes Police said before leaving the store, on Evansville Road.