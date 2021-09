Cats love to jump up on tables to be the center of attention, or see what you eating. So a company in Japan solved that problem . . . by putting them INSIDE the table. A furniture company in Japan called Dinos is selling a table with a hole in the middle . . . so your cat can stick its head up and see what’s going on. There’s a little platform underneath they can sit on. So just their head sticks out, and they can’t reach their paws up to swat stuff. They can only observe.