LSU sets relocation plans ahead of Hurricane Ida's arrival

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hurricane Ida approaches, the LSU football team will be relocating to continue its preparations for the 2021 season. On Saturday, LSU announced to reporters that the team is moving its football operations and practices to Houston (h/t Wilson Alexander of The Advocate). The Tigers’ buses were packed Saturday morning, then the team was scheduled to leave in the night after holding a mock game at Tiger Stadium.

