LSU sets relocation plans ahead of Hurricane Ida's arrival

This week has been a somber one for the University of Alabama as a pair of former football players lost their lives. First, on Wednesday, former Crimson Tide offensive tackle and assistant coach Jim Fuller, formerly the head football coach and later athletic director at Jacksonville State, passed away at the age of 76 following a bout with the coronavirus. Then, early Thursday, Keith McCants, an All-America defender with the Tide in 1989 who later had a stint in the NFL, was found dead in his Florida home at 53 after what appeared to be a drug overdose.