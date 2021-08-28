Hudson Card to start at QB for Texas

Redshirt freshman Hudson Card will start at quarterback when Texas hosts Louisiana to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian, in his first season as head coach of the Longhorns, reportedly informed Card and redshirt junior Casey Thompson of his decision Friday night. Both quarterbacks are expected to play in the opener.

For the Longhorns, the move is significant. They are breaking in their first quarterback since 2017, when Sam Ehlinger took the job and started 46 games over four seasons.

Horns247 reported quarterback was the final position up in the air for Sarkisian, with the remainder of the depth chart decided last week.

Thompson had gotten most first-team reps in the first two weeks of fall camp, but Card reportedly threw fewer interceptions and protected the ball better, and this week Card got the most reps with the first-team offense. Card, who was listed as third-string quarterback behind Ehlinger and Thompson last season, had been recruited by Alabama when Sarkisian was the Tide’s offensive coordinator.

A local product from Lake Travis, Texas, Card was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite. Thompson was the No. 14 dual-threat QB in the 2018 class.

