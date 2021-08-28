Storm Reid Makes a Casual Statement While Wearing a Striped T-Shirt and New Balance Sneakers

Storm Reid serves up a trendy and modern statement with her latest look.

The “Euphoria” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, which depicted her enjoying campus life as she begins her first year at the University of Southern California. To address the outfit, Reid paired a white T-shirt that had blue horizontal stripes with sleek jeans that had frayed detailing on the bottoms. She accessorized the look by carrying one of fashion’s biggest trends, the Telfar Shopping Bag.

For the footwear, Reid sported a pair of New Balance sneakers that incorporated a blue and gray color scheme. This is not the first time that Storm has sported a pair of New Balance sneakers. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her rocking the signature sneakers. She’s also a fan of New Balance and its collaboration with Staud.

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for offering her own unique takes on the latest trends and mixing designer duds with affordable pieces. Her Instagram feed often shows her in colorful bikinis, ruffled separates and sleek jeans. She typically wears a wide variety of brands, such as Valentino, Nike, PacSun, Tom Ford and Versace.

When Reid graces red carpets, she creates moments that set a new standard for Gen Z fashion. While dressed to the nines, Reid appears in staple brands like Prada, Oscar de la Renta and Stella Jean.

Put on a pair of athletic sneakers and add a sporty twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Storm Reid.

