Scotty McCreery Releases Beautiful Tribute To Home State, “Carolina To Me”

When Scotty McCreery said “everything that’s Heaven to you, is Carolina to me”, I felt that in my soul.

His newest song, appropriately titled “Carolina To Me,” is a touching tribute to his home state of North Carolina and the natural beauty there that feels like Heaven on Earth. It’s also the third one he’s released from his upcoming album, Same Truck.

As a native North Carolinian myself, I’m extremely biased when I say that I absolutely love this song. I’ve been waiting for the day I could write something solely about how amazing North Carolina is, and the day has finally come.

The track is as personal to him as it is to me, and he names several towns and places that are near and dear to my heart, as well, that I remember going to when I was growing up.

It’s like his version of James Taylors’ “Carolina in My Mind” or Eric Church’s “Carolina”. I don’t really recommend listening to any of them if you’re ever feeling homesick…

But, regardless of where you’re from, I think anyone can relate to the meaning of the song in that there really is no place like home.

Take a look at some of the lyrics:

“I’ve already walked with Jesus

Going through Kill Devil Hills

And I’ve talked to God face to face

Sitting high up in Linville

But if you still want your mansion

And your perfect paradise

Then go on and get yours

And I’ll head on back to mine

You think pearly gates

You think streets of gold

And I think about them long leaf pines lined on Tobacco Road

You think skies of blue

You think angels’ wings

I think wild horses on the Outer Banks running up and down the beach

We all got our own opinions

We all believe what we believe

But everything that’s Heaven to you

Is Carolina to me”

Like I said, I’m biased, but I can’t think of a better comparison for the tar heel state than Heaven.

“If you’ve been following me from day 1, you know if there is Heaven on Earth, to me it’s my home state of North Carolina.”

Me too, Scotty. Me too.

And, if you need a little more convincing, he also released a stunning music video with footage from the Blue Ridge Mountains all the way to the Carolina coast that only further proves my point:

And, Scotty recently stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, which you can check out here: