Fall sports return

The Indianola boys golf team’s 2021 fall season is already underway, and the girls cross country and football squads will make their fall debuts this week. The Indians boys golf squad has already competed in a pair of tournaments against some of the top competition in the state, and the girls cross country team heads to the DMACC Campus Tuesday for a meet hosted by Ankeny Centennial, and the football squad hosts the Jaguars of Ankeny Centennial for their opening game on their home field. Head football coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports camp is going well for the football squad, and he expects big things from this year’s team and hopes they will be rewarded for their hard work. Full recaps of all Indians action in the 2021-22 school year can be heard live on KNIA, and found on KNIAKRLS.com.