Flood Warning issued for Black Hawk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Black Hawk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Janesville affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * From late Sunday night to late Wednesday evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 80.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 89.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 91.1 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 91.0 feet, Water covers Big Woods Road south of Dunkerton Road. Water also covers the north parking lot of Island Park. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 91.2 feet on 05/01/1975.