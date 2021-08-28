Flood Warning issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Janesville affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River at Janesville. * From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 13.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Areas of Janesville south of 8th Street are threatened.