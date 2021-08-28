Cancel
Isabella County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Isabella, Montcalm by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Isabella; Montcalm A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Isabella and northeastern Montcalm Counties through 515 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lakeview, or 9 miles northwest of Stanton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edmore... Lakeview... McBride Langston... Westville... Cedar Lake Entrican... Six Lakes... Wyman Winn... Vestaburg MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
