U.S. Politics

Iran Taking Advantage of Lax Enforcement of US Sanctions to Export Fuel

By Ariel Ben Solomon / JNS
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House in the midst of U.S. force withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Iranian file will soon take center stage. Experts tell JNS that existing sanctions are becoming problematic, as they tend to wear down over time as workarounds are found. They also say that the current administration has been lax in enforcing them—sanctions that were put in place by the former administration.

www.jewishpress.com

