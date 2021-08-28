Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills’ 19-0 win

By JOHN WAWROW
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47161p_0bfvJEhZ00
1 of 7

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.

Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in leading the Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales on Saturday.

The Packers, by comparison, can look forward to Aaron Rodgers providing stability to a mistake-filled offense which lacked finish behind a cast of backups, led by Jordan Love.

Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

Allen spread the ball in completing passes to eight receivers, while playing without his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, who sat out because of a lingering knee injury.

The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss’ touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.

Allen got an opportunity to tune up for the regular season after sitting out Buffalo’s first two preseason games. Last year the Bills broke several single-season team passing and scoring records to win their first AFC East title since 1995, which led to Allen signing a six-year, $258 million contract extension three weeks ago.

Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, dating to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn’t play. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.

Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. He was returning to action after missing last weekend with an injury to his throwing shoulder. A myriad of mistakes led to the Packers coming up empty, with their first three possessions stalling inside Buffalo’s 21.

Love was just off-target bouncing a pass off Reggie Begelton’s fingertips on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to end Green Bay’s first drive. Next, on first-and-10 from Buffalo’s 21, Love was under pressure and threw off his back foot to have his weak pass easily intercepted in the end zone by Micah Hyde.

The Packers’ third and final possession of the first half ended with Mason Crosby missing a 28-yard field-goal attempt wide left.

Complicating matters were a pair of bad snaps from backup center Jake Hanson.

THE BACKUPS

Kurt Benkert replaced Love and finished 7 of 11 for 61 yards. Buffalo’s Jake Fromm finished 10 of 16 for 87 yards, while scoring on a 13-yard run. Davis Webb mopped up and finished 3 of 6 for 23 yards.

INACTIVES

Among the Packers’ inactives were receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Randall Cobb, and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and first-round draft pick Eric Stokes. Also held out were LT David Bakhtiari, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and Elgton Jenkins, who has switched from left guard to tackle in the event Bakhtiari won’t be available for the start of the season.

The Bills went with most of their starters to open the game, except for players nursing injuries. The group sitting out included cornerback Levi Wallace (hip) and long snapper Reid Ferguson (back), who was replaced by defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

COVID-19 CONCERNS

The Bills capped a week of COVID-19-related distractions, beginning with four players being placed in five-day self-isolation after having close contact with a vaccinated trainer. Beasley and Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, were all activated on Friday and played against the Packers after spending time in the NFL’s five-day cadence.

On Thursday, Beasley and fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed they were fined by the NFL for failing to wear a mask inside the team facility. McKenzie did not play (left shoulder injury) and, before the game, posted a picture of his vaccination card on social media.

The developments led to coach Sean McDermott expressing his frustration and questioning whether the Bills face a potential competitive disadvantage based on a player-vaccination rate of about 80%, which is among the NFL’s lowest.

PACKERS: open season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12.

BILLS: open season hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers#Afc East#Acl#Packers#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Josh Allen Holds Up Sweet Congratulatory Gift in House From Fan

This is a pretty sweet gift. Look at what Josh Allen is holding up in his house right now. An avid Buffalo Bills fan, Paul Cummings made this for Josh Allen. It features Josh and his career starting from his high school days at Firebaugh High School in California, to his junior college time at Reedley College, then to Wyoming before getting to the Buffalo Bills. All donned in front of the American Flag.
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The rest of the NFL has a Josh Allen problem

Yes, we know it’s the preseason. Yes, we know the Packers sat just about every starter on defense. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a DAY against Green Bay in his preseason finale, and there are two throws in particular which indicate just how far Allen has come, and the kinds of problems he presents for the rest of the NFL.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy