CHICAGO — For a team that is 40 games under .500, Thursday’s game was still a tough loss to watch unfold. Mitch Keller finally put together a truly dazzling start against the Chicago Cubs, pitching six shutout innings, striking out eight and walking none. It was the first time since Aug. 1 that he had gone a full start without walking an opponent. It was his first quality start since Sept. 19 of last year, and it was the first time in his career that he has pitched six innings without walking an opponent.