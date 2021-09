A narrative driven single player adventure in which we’ll get the chance to solve the mystery of the Phoenix? You sold us at ‘narrative’, Phoenotopia: Awakening. Available to purchase and download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – with full next-gen optimisation in the house for those looking for it – Phoenotopia: Awakening sees us joining Gail, a villager who is heading out on their greatest adventure yet. You see, when a star ship appeared in the night, abducting all the adults from Gail’s village, it was left to her to uncover the mysteries at hand. Perhaps she didn’t realise exactly what was to be expected of her, but when the existence of Earth itself is in the balance, you just have to stand up and be counted.