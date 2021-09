Two full weeks before “Rientro”, as the end of the summer vacation in Italy is called, the government of Rome is preparing the population for the possible establishment of a compulsory general vaccination. “This is the last call,” Pierpaolo Sileri, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, told La Stampa newspaper: “If at least 80 percent of the population has not started the vaccination cycle d ‘by September 15th, then we have to think about compulsory vaccination. According to official figures, nearly 62 percent of the population has been fully immunized so far. A good 70 percent of Italians have received a dose of the vaccine.