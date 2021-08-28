The UK must face up to the new Afghan reality

Dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security,” The Independent can reveal.The men had been cleared for relocation here by the Ministry of Defence following years of service.But as the Taliban began to capture large swathes of the country last month, they and their families received letters from the Home Office telling them they would not be allowed into the UK on the grounds they posed a risk.No further explanation was given or right of appeal offered –...