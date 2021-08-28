The UK must face up to the new Afghan reality
In the face of the barbaric suicide attack at the gates of Kabul airport on Thursday – which, at the time of writing, had tragically taken 185 lives, including three British nationals – British troops, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Home Office staff bravely continued their vital work. They evacuated more than 15,000 British nationals, Afghans who worked for us or are vulnerable, and nationals of allies in just two weeks – the largest operation of its kind in living memory.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0