You Can Buy Jenson Button's X88-Package Porsche 964 Turbo 3.6
Porsche's 964-generation 911 ended with a stunning group of Turbo 3.6 variants that largely took advantage of a power-increasing "X88" option. Many of these were the Turbo S cars, a low-production variety of mostly slant-nosed cars distinct to three different domestic markets. This one, however, is a rare X88-equipped 3.6 Turbo with a standard nose. And it was custom-ordered in a Horizon Blue Metallic with a blue interior by the Sultan of Brunei, making it one-of-one among 3.6 Turbos.www.roadandtrack.com
