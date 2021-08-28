Cancel
You Can Buy Jenson Button's X88-Package Porsche 964 Turbo 3.6

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche's 964-generation 911 ended with a stunning group of Turbo 3.6 variants that largely took advantage of a power-increasing "X88" option. Many of these were the Turbo S cars, a low-production variety of mostly slant-nosed cars distinct to three different domestic markets. This one, however, is a rare X88-equipped 3.6 Turbo with a standard nose. And it was custom-ordered in a Horizon Blue Metallic with a blue interior by the Sultan of Brunei, making it one-of-one among 3.6 Turbos.

