With the last soldier airlifted out of Afghanistan America’s longest war is officially at an end. Now comes the aftermath. Earlier this week WUKY's Alan Lytle spoke with Walt Leaumont, a retired member of the Kentucky Army National Guard who served two tours in Afghanistan. One of his first assignments was to train Afghans to fight. He talks about that effort which ultimately ended in frustration and futility and shares his thoughts about what to tell his fellow veterans and their families; especially the families of the 13 men and women killed in last week's terrorist attack by Isis K.