Steelers missed a golden opportunity not trading for QB Gardner Minshew

By Curt Popejoy
 7 days ago
This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been shy about going out and getting guys to help this team. It’s been a pleasant surprise for a franchise that is typically content to stand pat and not make any waves in the offseason.

So with this newfound aggressive stance about the roster, it came as something of a surprise to find out quarterback Gardner Minshew II was on the market and the asking price was only a conditional fifth-round pick. THe Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Understand we do not know if the Steelers were aware of or interested in Minshew as a quarterback. But objectively speaking, Minshew on the Steelers is automatically the team’s second-best quarterback by a wide margin. For a team that could be looking for a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, Minshew would have made a nice backup plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Updated 80-man roster heading into preseason finale

