Surveillance footage reveals police assaulting an unarmed man on his own property. While the use of force in the video is shocking on its own, what’s even more shocking is the fact that the state of Texas is currently threatening the victim with 10 years in prison. On this week’s PAR, we take an in-depth look at the common practice of stacking charges to intimidate citizens into taking plea deals, as well as the lack of accountability for aggressive police tactics that violate people’s civil rights. We also examine the possibility that police may have targeted the victim in question for previously posting a YouTube video that exposed excessive force.