The Ascent Aug. 27 Patch Notes: Full List

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeon Giant issued Patch 2 for The Ascent on Aug. 27 for those on Steam, targeting performance improvements across platforms, as well as plenty of bug fixes. For those who access the game through the Windows 10 Store or play The Ascent on Xbox, Patch 2 is said to be currently going through the deployment process. Judging how The Ascent's Hotfix Patch 1 was initially deployed on Steam on July 29 before coming to Windows 10 Store and Xbox players on Aug. 4, it can be expected for Patch 2 to be doled out to all platforms in no more than two weeks maximum.

www.dbltap.com

