Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Green Bay Packers waive quarterback, sign cornerback

By Tim Verghese about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move on Friday, waiving quarterback Jake Dolegala as they continue to cut the roster down to 53 by the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline. Per Pro Football Talk, Dolegala was in his second stint with the Packers this offseason. He signed with the team in June and was waived just before the start of training camp.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL announces new stadium location for Packers vs. Saints Week 1 matchup

The New Orleans Saints’ home game vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 will now be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. With Hurricane Ida wreaking havoc all over Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, the New Orleans Saints will now “host” the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field over in Jacksonville, Florida for Week 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy