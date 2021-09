Across NBA, GM’s quiver at the thought of getting on Rich Paul’s bad side proving that both the league and especially the Sixers have a Rich Paul Problem. In every front office, in every city, the NBA has a clear fear of Rich Paul and that’s nothing but trouble for the future of the league. The 39-year-old had become a mogul in the sports world due to his list of star-studded clients and seemingly endless connections. Paul has ascended to the most powerful man around the NBA, sitting behind the scenes and pulling strings on more transactions than just about any other agent.