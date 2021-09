College football is finally back, and we’ve got the breakdown of how and when to watch some of the biggest games that will kick off on Saturday. Technically, a handful of college football games have already been played. In fact, on Friday, we already had the first couple of upsets of the young season. No. 10 North Carolina fell to unranked Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Additionally, the Charlotte 49ers picked up their first victory ever against a Power 5 opponent when they upset Duke yesterday. However, Saturday brings us the first full day of Week 1 NCAA football, and the schedule does not disappoint.