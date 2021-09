This week saw the most annoying political fight on Twitter start up all over again: the one about the relitigation of the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. As Texas’ abortion ban went into effect, extremely online liberals chose not to blame themselves for failing to take out Governor Greg Abbott in 2018 when he was up for reelection, and not to blame the Texas Democratic Party for losing Latino voters in the Rio Grande Valley to Donald Trump because of lackluster outreach and a bad message. No, they once again chose to blame supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2016 primary challenge...