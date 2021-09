Is going to be premiering on CBS when we get around to September 20, but why wait on a first look?. If you look below, you can see courtesy of star Vanessa Lachey the first promo with actual footage for the series. This is airing on the network tonight, so it’s possible that some viewers out there have already had a chance to see it. Lachey’s character of Jane Tennant is the first female lead that we’ve had for the franchise, and she will bring a very skilled approach to her role as Special Agent-in-Charge. She is extremely protective of everyone on her team, and will work to the fullest to ensure that nothing happens to them. She also loves caffeine — but honestly, who doesn’t?