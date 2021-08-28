Cancel
NFL

Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

SFGate
 6 days ago

Buf_Davis 31 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:02. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Stevenson kick return to Buffalo 20; Allen 13 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-3. Buffalo 6, Green Bay 0. Second Quarter. Buf_Moss 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 2:24. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:23....

www.sfgate.com

Rousseau
