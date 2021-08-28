Lauren Conrad Revealed She Hasn't Watched The Hills Reboot And Explained Why
LC is “just at the point where she’s just over it,” to quote her younger self. There’s been a lot of curiosity surrounding whether Lauren Conrad would tune in to watch her former castmates on The Hills reboot, but it looks like she won’t be marathoning the show anytime soon. The former reality star dished about it in a recent interview, so here’s the reason why Lauren Conrad hasn’t watched The Hills: New Beginnings.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0