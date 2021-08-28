Lauren Conrad Revealed She Hasn't Watched The Hills Reboot And Explained Why

All right, all right. Hypothetically, let’s say you were spotted making out with your new-ish (and very tatted) boyfriend on vacation in Italy. And let’s say your ex-partner sent your ex-boyfriend a picture of said makeout session with the words, “Yo is this chick ok!????” in an Instagram DM. And then (then!), that ex-boyfriend publicly shared the DM, thrusting your ex-partner (the father of your children) into a pool of public shame and ridicule. Such is the current drama unfolding between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and — understandably — it’s reportedly making things pretty tense between the two. So where, exactly, does Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship stand after this latest drama? An excellent question, reader.