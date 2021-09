The last week has been tough for the Boston Red Sox in terms of trying to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has been making its way through the clubhouse. As of Friday, 13 members of the organization have been impacted by the virus. Jarren Duran became the latest player to test positive, a day after there were no new cases on the team. As a result of it all, there’s been a lot of lineup shuffling and calling players up on short notice.