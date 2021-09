Brittanie Talley, former Vernon College coach, has been hired as the new head softball coach at Midwestern State. After coaching the Lady Chaps for the last five years, Talley displayed tremendous leadership, taking an eight-win program to their highest national rank. Talley is expected to do the same for MSU’s program. Talley, a former softball player herself, says that it helps her as a coach by knowing what the players want to hear and also what they need.