Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Make a difference: Individual things you can do to combat climate change

By ALAN ANDERSON Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month (July 23), we reviewed good news on climate change action being taken by corporations, utilities, stockholders and investment bankers, and the change in American attitudes towards climate action. In this article, we’ll cover the things we can all do to help stop climate change and to transition to...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Renewable Energy#Climate Change#Co2 Emissions#Make A Difference#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Environmentcntraveller.com

10 things you can do now to save our planet

The climate collapse is real – it’s official. And so is our eco-anxiety. The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s scientific analysis has declared ‘unequivocally’ human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land. So what can we actually do to make a difference? Professor Maslin's straight-talking book lays out the science in a digestible format, certainly helping us feel empowered through the rapid-fire delivery of no-nonsense knowledge. So we tapped him for his 10 top tips on how to help protect our planet’s future.
Environmentdallassun.com

Global campaign launched to combat climate change

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Activists around the world are today calling on governments to put food systems at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis. The campaign for a 'RELINQUISH - No land use change, ecosystem degradation or deforestation for the purposes of animal agricultureREDIRECT - An active transition away from animal-based agricultural systems to plant-based food systemsRESTORE - Restore key ecosystems and reforest the Earth Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries entered into a pact to limit global warming to below 2C - and preferably 1.5C - above pre-industrial levels. While reducing the use of fossil fuels is an important way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alone it is not enough to meet this legally binding target. The Plant Based Treaty draws attention to the effects of meat, dairy and egg farming, which are driving carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions, three major greenhouse gases.
EnvironmentTechCrunch

Is the best way to solve climate change to ‘do nothing?’

Yet, messing with our notions of action and contemplation is precisely the plan that Jenny Odell has laid out in her lapidary work, a meditation that is, ironically, a call to action. Odell is a Bay Area star, who has been an artist in residence at a variety of institutions...
Durham, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Small changes can make a big difference for our environment

Middlefield and Durham developed a local solution to the climate crisis: Compost your table scraps. Take your kitchen scraps, walk to the countertop pail, deposit scraps in compostable bag, store full compostable bags in six-gallon bin, drive to the recycling bins at the Durham-Middlefield Transfer Station on Mondays or Saturdays.
EnvironmentNBC San Diego

How You Can Help Fight Climate Change in Ways That Really Matter

Talk about climate change with your friends and family members. "Each one teach one," said climate activist and business owner, Jerome Ringo. "I call them kitchen conversations," he said. "The most important thing that individuals can do is vote, and vote on the climate," Michael E. Mann, professor of atmospheric...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Answer to Climate Change Is Organizing

Subscribers to The Climate Crisis newsletter received this piece in their in-boxes. Sign up to receive future alerts from Bill McKibben. A more personal note than usual this week, because this will be the last of these Climate Crisis columns I’ll write (though it’s not the end of my work for the magazine). I’m incredibly grateful to The New Yorker for letting me do them—and especially thankful for Virginia Cannon, who has edited them each week with grace and aplomb. Our run has overlapped almost perfectly with the course of the pandemic, and for me it’s been the perfect moment to sit back and appreciate and highlight the work of so many across the wide universe of activists, scientists, economists, and politicians who are taking on the deepest problem that humans have ever wandered into. I can’t overstate the comfort of that universe: it didn’t exist thirty-two years ago, when I started writing about climate change; its slow but inexorable rise has given me not just welcome company but real hope. I’ve particularly enjoyed “passing the mic” to many members of that gathering throng. The only rule I set myself was that I’d reach beyond the world of white guys like me, and, as I expected, that proved no boundary at all: this world of thinkers and doers—of poets, bureaucrats, sculptors, civil disobedients, statisticians, architects, farmers—is powerfully diverse. Appreciating their work gives me enormous pleasure.
Los Angeles County, CADaily Aztec

Government action necessary to combat climate change

Growing up in the dry, brush-ridden terrain of Southern California has given me and many other Californians a grim familiarity with the devastation of seasonal fires. The Dixie fire in Northern California has quickly become one of the largest in our state’s history, drawing attention to the increasing urgency surrounding the present catastrophe of the climate crisis. This year alone, wildfires have burned nearly a million acres across California thus far.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How will climate change affect the number of insects?

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) discusses how the Earth is changing. These changes will include dramatic changes in precipitation as well as increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere and global temperatures. Some of these changes are expected to increase the number of insects around...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Valley climate leaders urge officials to help combat climate change

On Thursday, local climate leaders were at the Justa Center in Downtown Phoenix, calling on Arizona's elected officials to pass legislation that would help combat climate change. Dora Vasquez, the Executive Director for the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, urged Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to "protect Arizona's seniors...
HealthONE

4 things you can do to support global health

Global health has come a long way in the past 20 years. The number of new HIV infections globally has fallen by 52% since 1997, the under-5 child mortality rate has been halved, and people around the world are living an average of five years longer. The COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately,...
EnvironmentSlate

Three Short Works of Literature That Can Inspire You to Fight Climate Change

When we imagine our climate future, it’s easy to drift toward catastrophe, especially in view of this summer’s shocking examples of climate chaos—from floods and sinkholes to heat domes and unchecked wildfires. But while stories about impending doom are motivating for some people, they leave others feeling dispirited. We need positive visions of the future that we can work toward: stories about human thriving in more just, sustainable communities and societies.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

MY VIEW: Are regional strategies enough to combat climate change?

Climate change was all over the news last month. Hurricane Ida hammered the Gulf Coast. A report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that July was “Earth’s hottest month on record.” Fires and floods swept large areas around the world. Climate change and the impacts of sea level rise...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

(Left to right) Meg Mills-Novoa, Daniel Aldana Cohen, Maya Carrasquillo, Danielle Zoe Rivera, and Zoé Hamstead. Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small. As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
Environmentsouthernminn.com

Is climate change to blame for extreme weather events?

Extreme rainfall and flooding have left paths of destruction through communities around the world this summer. In New York City, remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded streets and subway lines as more than 3.15 inches of rain fell in an hour and more than 7 inches fell in all on Sept. 1-2, 2021. A week earlier in Tennessee, a record-shattering 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, turning creeks into rivers that flooded hundreds of homes and killed 20 people.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Do we need an IPCC for food?

The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture. The first United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), scheduled for September, could be as historic to food system transformation as the Rio Earth Summit of 1992 was to climate change. Rio sparked the creation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, which has brought scientists and governments around the world together and has greatly increased consensus and understanding of the severity of our global climate crisis. Its Sixth Assessment Report, released this year, was its greatest call to action yet: climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying.
Environmentrics.org

3 ways surveyors can mitigate the climate catastrophe

The built environment sector must pull together if we are to achieve net zero targets and avoid an environmental catastrophe, says RICS President Kath Fontana. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a landmark report last month with a stark warning, documenting how human activity is changing the world’s climate in “unprecedented” ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy