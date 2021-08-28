Study: Eau Claire ranks as nation's No. 2 most livable college town

Students walk past blooming daffodils at the entrance to the footbridge in April on the UW-Eau Claire campus. A new study ranks Eau Claire as the No. 2 most livable college town in America. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A new ranking of the nation's most livable college towns put Eau Claire right near the top of the class.

Eau Claire ranked No. 2 behind only Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home of the University of North Carolina, in the study by financial technology company SmartAsset.

"I went to UW-EC and ended up living here based on that. I've lived that story," said Benny Anderson, executive director of the tourism marketing agency Visit Eau Claire. "It's a great place to go to school and to have a great career and, most importantly, a great place to raise a family. That all starts with the college."

The authors indicated the home to UW-Eau Claire ranked 16th in concentration of restaurants and entertainment establishments, eighth lowest in housing costs as a percentage of median income (19.84%) and 14th lowest for average commute time (16.2 minutes) among the 116 cities and towns included in the study.

The analysis showed 11.45% of all businesses in Eau Claire are restaurants, bars or entertainment establishments, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among the community's attractions that Anderson often promotes are its music scene, mix of restaurants, short commutes and relatively low cost of living.

The study was limited to U.S. cities with a population of at least 40,000 that are home to at least one four-year college or university and where undergraduate students taking in-person classes make up at least 10% of the city's population.

SmartAsset compared the communities across eight metrics: median household income; housing costs as a percentage of median household income; concentration of restaurants and entertainment establishments; average commute time; percentage of households with internet access; unemployment; property crime; and violent crime.

While Eau Claire topped the state, Wisconsin communities performed well overall in the study, with Oshkosh ranking third, Madison sixth and La Crosse 20th.

Of the top 25 college towns in the study, 13 are in the Midwest. Relative to all 116 college towns examined, those 13 Midwestern towns tended to have low June 2021 unemployment rates, low housing costs as a percentage of income and high concentrations of restaurants and bars.

All of the data for the rankings came from the Census Bureau, the FBI or the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.