Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Study: Eau Claire ranks as nation's No. 2 most livable college town

By Eric Lindquist Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjySP_0bfvEA8S00
Students walk past blooming daffodils at the entrance to the footbridge in April on the UW-Eau Claire campus. A new study ranks Eau Claire as the No. 2 most livable college town in America. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A new ranking of the nation's most livable college towns put Eau Claire right near the top of the class.

Eau Claire ranked No. 2 behind only Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home of the University of North Carolina, in the study by financial technology company SmartAsset.

"I went to UW-EC and ended up living here based on that. I've lived that story," said Benny Anderson, executive director of the tourism marketing agency Visit Eau Claire. "It's a great place to go to school and to have a great career and, most importantly, a great place to raise a family. That all starts with the college."

The authors indicated the home to UW-Eau Claire ranked 16th in concentration of restaurants and entertainment establishments, eighth lowest in housing costs as a percentage of median income (19.84%) and 14th lowest for average commute time (16.2 minutes) among the 116 cities and towns included in the study.

The analysis showed 11.45% of all businesses in Eau Claire are restaurants, bars or entertainment establishments, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among the community's attractions that Anderson often promotes are its music scene, mix of restaurants, short commutes and relatively low cost of living.

The study was limited to U.S. cities with a population of at least 40,000 that are home to at least one four-year college or university and where undergraduate students taking in-person classes make up at least 10% of the city's population.

SmartAsset compared the communities across eight metrics: median household income; housing costs as a percentage of median household income; concentration of restaurants and entertainment establishments; average commute time; percentage of households with internet access; unemployment; property crime; and violent crime.

While Eau Claire topped the state, Wisconsin communities performed well overall in the study, with Oshkosh ranking third, Madison sixth and La Crosse 20th.

Of the top 25 college towns in the study, 13 are in the Midwest. Relative to all 116 college towns examined, those 13 Midwestern towns tended to have low June 2021 unemployment rates, low housing costs as a percentage of income and high concentrations of restaurants and bars.

All of the data for the rankings came from the Census Bureau, the FBI or the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
226
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Unemployment Rates#U S Census Bureau#Smartasset#Uw Ec#Uw Eau Claire#The U S Census Bureau#La Crosse 20th#Midwestern#The Census Bureau#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC News

'QAnon Shaman,' Capitol rioter who wore horns, pleads guilty

The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Anthony Chansley, 34, admitted to a single charge of felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley was one...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy