Watch: Injured cows airlifted from Swiss mountain

Swiss resort staff have been working over the summer months to limit the impact of warming global temperatures on its glacial slopes - by blanketing the ice to block the sun.The 3,238-metre (10,623-ft) Mount Titlis, one of Switzerland’s most popular Alpine destinations, has seen large swathes of ice disappear from its glacier over recent decades. Within the next half-century, all of it is expected to melt.“We lay the fleece over the glacier like a natural protective shield,” Gian Darms, who manages snow conditions and piste security for cable car operator Titlis Bergbahnen, told Reuters.Declining snow cover as a result of...