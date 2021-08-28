Cancel
Watch: Injured cows airlifted from Swiss mountain

WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese cows were airlifted to safety after they were injured on a Swiss mountain. On Friday (8/27), a couple of cows were flown to the base of the mountain. The rest of the 1,000-strong herd is expected to come down later, according to Reuters.

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

A dozen cows in Klausenpass, Switzerland were recently flown to safety via helicopter in an epic rescue. Each year, about 1,000 cows travel from higher ground in the Swiss Alps to the Urnerboden valley, Reuters and CNN report. On Friday, 12 bovines that were pregnant or injured were airlifted down the mountain, roughly 6,400 feet above sea level.
