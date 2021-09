Lando Norris has been cleared to take part in the Belgian Grand Prix after a being checked out at a nearby hospital following his heavy crash in qualifying. The McLaren driver was in impressive form from the start of qualifying, setting the fastest time in both Q1 and Q2 in wet conditions and looking a real contender for pole position, but when Q3 started amid heavy rain he crashed at Eau Rouge to bring out the red flag. Both Sebastian Vettel and George Russell had already called for a red flag due to standing water but the latter call came just as Norris crashed, hitting the barriers hard and holding his left arm as he climbed out of the car.