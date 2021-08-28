Premier League hits and misses: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal job in threat, could Ferran Torres solve striker woes?

Pointless Arsenal leave Arteta fearing for his job. The numbers do not make pretty reading if you are an Arsenal fan following Saturday's abject 5-0 defeat at Man City. Sure, no one was really expecting anything other than another routine City win over the Gunners, especially given their dreadful start to the campaign and the fact the champions had won their last eight Premier League games in a row against them heading into Saturday's meeting at the Etihad.