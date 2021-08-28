Cancel
Bills shutout Packers 19-0 in preseason finale

By Mary Margaret Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preseason wrapped up on Saturday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers came to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. With the Bills starters finally playing for the first time in the preseason, Josh Allen and co. dominated in the opening drive. Allen started the game nine for nine, bringing Buffalo down to the Green Bay 21-yard line before his first incomplete pass of the game. Following a 10-yard sack, Allen finished off the drive with a 31-yard dart over the middle to Gabriel Davis for the first touchdown of the game to give Buffalo the 7-0 lead.

