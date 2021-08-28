Germanfest kicks off in Knoxville with beer, food and music
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Knoxville gathered by First Lutheran Church for one of the city's most popular events — Germanfest. The event featured traditional German food, polka dancing, accordion music and, of course, plenty of beer. The University of Tennessee Organ Studio also hosted a concert, and attendees had the chance to participate in a silent auction. A children's choir also performed during the festival.www.wbir.com
