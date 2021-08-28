SBA Announces Moratorium on Bona Fide Place of Business Requirements for the 8(a) Business Development Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA's 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium is effective August 25, 2021, and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
