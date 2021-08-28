Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

SBA Announces Moratorium on Bona Fide Place of Business Requirements for the 8(a) Business Development Program

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium is effective August 25, 2021, and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Small Businessfranchising.com

IFA & Co-Signers Push the SBA To Expand the EIDL Program

The IFA, in partnership with a coalition of industry trade associations representing expansive segments of the U.S. hospitality industry, has issued a joint letter to SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman. The letter urges swift adoption of proposed improvements for the new Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which provides economic relief to small businesses and nonprofit organizations currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue amid the pandemic.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

SBA Administrator Says “Billions” Still Available in COVID Relief Money for Small Business

In an interview with Yahoo, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman revealed there are still billions of dollars available in COVID relief money for small businesses. Guzman adds small businesses can capitalize on the different pandemic stimulus programs and supplemental grants the federal government still offers. Billions...
Small BusinessPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

U.S. Small Business Administration is offering grants to qualifying small businesses

Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it will begin sending invitations for supplemental awards for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Per the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-profits and Venues Act, SVOG supplemental awards are to be provided to those who received an initial grant and have illustrated a 70% loss when comparing 2021’s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019. Thus far, approximately $9 billion has been awarded in initial SVOGs to more than 11,500 venues, providing a critical lifeline for theaters, live venue spaces, and other entertainment and cultural hubs as they recover from the pandemic, re-open in many communities across the nation and continue contributing to local economies.
Small Businesswnypapers.com

SBA opens supplemental grant applications for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardees

On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it would begin sending invitations for supplemental awards for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Per the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-profits and Venues Act, SVOG supplemental awards are to be provided to those who received an initial grant and have illustrated a 70% loss when comparing 2021’s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

SBA Says Supplemental Grants Available for SVOG Recipients

The Small Business Administration (SBA) says awards for supplemental funds for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) recipients will begin going out within two weeks. As an awardee of the SVOG, you can now apply for supplemental SVOG funds to alleviate any additional financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Supplemental...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Women’s Business Centers Get $2.7 Million in SBA Grants

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued 14 grant awards to organizations across the US in a drive to improve delivery, training and support to women-owned businesses impacted by Covid-19. Each grant awarded equated to up to $200,000. They are part of the Women’s Business Centers (WBC) Resiliency and Recovery...
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Jared Trexler Named Chief Marketing Officer of The American College of Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, this week announced the addition of Jared Trexler to The College’s executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Trexler brings to The College 16 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles in financial education, investment, assets, and wealth management. He will join The College on September 7, reporting directly to President Nichols.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
Washington Statethecentersquare.com

Washington gets $2 million grant for small businesses

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Commerce recently announced it had received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to beef up exporting. The money is part of the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program and is the tenth consecutive year the Washington State Department...
Livingston County, NYgvpennysaver.com

Livingston County Announces New Funding with Back to Business Program

Livingston County Economic Development (LCED) has received supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. In response to the economic hardships experienced by businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds are being used to provide grants to eligible businesses to support customer and staff safety, improve business resiliency, reopen Livingston County businesses to full capacity, and expand businesses to recover revenue quickly.
Small BusinessMyWabashValley.com

Loan fund application now open for Wabash Valley small businesses

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thrive West Central, a group dedicated to improving quality of life in West Central Indiana, announced Wednesday the creation of a new revolving loan fund to support area small businesses. Titled “Spark,” the loan fund was created through a Rural Business Development Grant from the...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Quattro Announces Agency Restructure

WAYNE, PA — Quattro, a strategic announced a new organizational structure for the agency. Dan Lawler has been promoted to the role of General Manager where he will lead the agency through a significant period of projected growth over the next several years. He will report to agency partners Tom McNamara, Dan Boerger, and Scott Cohen. Lawler joined Quattro in 2010 as an Account Executive managing some of the agency’s most prominent accounts, including Comcast, U.S. Bank and Ditech. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Account Director overseeing client growth initiatives and new business development. Lawler has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, leading teams and client growth with winning online and offline CRM strategies.
Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Event Schedule

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening September 13-14, 2021, honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week...
EducationThe Amarillo Pioneer

Education Credit Union Announces Promotions

A local credit union has announced the promotion of several employees. According to a news release, Education Credit Union has announced the promotion of four of its employees. Claudia Burkett has been promoted to the position of President of Canyon Market and Executive Vice President, while Marcus Glass was promoted to Vice President of Operations, Johnny Harris was promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, and Lindsey Murphy was promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy