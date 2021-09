To define oneself as a bridge that unites, that links, like two hands when one hand needs and the other gives, that's Andrés. He arrived at the United States from Colombia at the age of 14, his eyes opened to the opportunities that in this new land everyone has access to. Lacking a parameter to compare, previously he didn't notice the wide gaps. Upon arriving, he ceased to be a Colombian to become Latin American. Andres's capability to enjoy the cultures, flavors, music and friends from all over Latin America opened his heart to face something he did not know: the Hispanic community in the United States.