Texas football: Did Steve Sarkisian make right call to name Hudson Card starting QB?

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Hudson Card as the team’s starting quarterback. The Texas Longhorns are entering their first season without Sam Ehlinger starting under center, as he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The team moved on from Tom Herman as head coach and effectively replaced him with Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had to make the important decision as to who will start the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

fansided.com

