Five Marco Patriots have deployed to assist during Ida

FORT MYERS, Fla.– The Marco Patriots have deployed five members to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The “Patriots” plan to meet up in Tallahassee and travel beneath the storm.

The local group describes itself as a “family-founded, Southwest Florida-based disaster response and community service non-profit.” It is a volunteer-based group.

The team is bringing 2 jet skis, 1 airboat, chainsaws, and first aid to help during the storm.

The Marco Patriots responding are not sure when they will return, their trip is dependant on the storm path and strength.

The latest on Ida’s path can be found HERE.