The Notre Dame football team is trying to get off to a good start in 2021, and here is our preview of their matchup against Florida State. On Sunday night, the 2021 Notre Dame football team will finally play a game that counts, as they head down to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The Irish have seen a lot of changes on the roster this offseason, especially in some key areas, so it will be interesting to see how the season opener goes.