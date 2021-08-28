Power restored in Green Cove Springs after outage on Saturday

(City of Green Cove Springs)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — UPDATE: The power has been restored as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Green Cove Springs is sending crews to find the cause of a power outage that was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

It is unclear how many people have been affected but crews are working to restore the power as soon as possible.

Action News Jax will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group