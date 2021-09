Salvadore is not in the starting lineup for the Royals on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This is worrisome for two reasons. First, he was in the original lineup and then was a late scratch. Second, he is reportedly out of the starting lineup due to a headache. During the game Friday, Perez suffered a blow to the head/neck area but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion, but having a headache the next day will undoubtedly raise some flags.