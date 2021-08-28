All 5 Karate Kid Movies, Ranked

Documentary films, when done well, are compelling and educational probes into the people, places, cultures, and human conditions around us, revealing often harsh or revelatory truths many of us were blind to prior. But you know what’s way, way funnier? Films that make fun of documentaries, turning the whole genre on its head. We’re speaking, of course, of mockumentaries. Satirizing such topics as serial killers, “forgotten” filmmakers, epic hair-rock bands, and even the undead, mockumentaries allow filmmakers to not only take aim at their subjects but take a shot at the documentary genre itself. As far back as 1938, Orson Welles’ fake news broadcast gone wrong, War of the Worlds, is considered to be one of the first examples of a mockumentary, while nearly 45 years later, the genre would earn its seal of authenticity with Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner’s game-changing This Is Spinal Tap. Things have obviously exploded from there, so we’ve put together this list of the best mockumentary films of all time, so you can explore the genre yourself.