Two College GameDay analysts pick Georgia football to win national title

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
On Saturday, two of the four College GameDay analysts picked the Georgia Bulldogs as their 2021 College Football Playoff champions.

Georgia legend David Pollack and Lee Corso are both rolling with the Dawgs this year.

Pollack actually has UGA losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game but getting revenge against the Tide a few weeks later in the national title game.

Corso flat-out has the Dawgs winning the SEC and the national title.

Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard both like Oklahoma for the title.

“The question is, do the Dawgs really think they can beat Alabama?” Corso said. “But they are loaded, their quarterback is (JT) Daniels, this is their year.”

