At businesses in Groton, New London and Norwich, mixed reactions on mask mandate

Michelle Tyler and her children Austin, 17, and Angellica, 16, browse the aisles Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Mystic Army and Navy. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Here we go again.

Indoor mask mandates for businesses went into effect Monday in Groton, Norwich and New London, and store owners and employees have mixed reactions — both about the return of a mandate in general, and about the differing policies among towns in southeastern Connecticut.

Located partially in Groton and partially in Stonington, which doesn't have an indoor mask mandate, downtown Mystic is in the interesting position of having rules differ on either end of the drawbridge.

Michelle Gemma, owner of Mystic Army Navy Stores, found out about the change from The Day last week and posted the article on her door to prepare people for Monday. Now her sign reads, "EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS, INCLUDING ALL CHILDREN OVER 2 YEARS OLD." Below that is a sheet of paper with the mandate message from Groton Town Manager John Burt.

"I'm really happy with the way the Town of Groton is handling the pandemic," Gemma said. She stressed that "we're all in this together" and need to protect one another. She hopes Stonington and Westerly unite and impose a mask mandate, as they're close by and also get a lot of tourists.

"Usually I find a positive attitude overcomes any negativity, and we haven't had any pushback since Monday at all," she said on Wednesday.

Even before Monday, Gemma said staff members have been required to wear masks since last May, something they're doing "in solidarity with those who can't get vaccinated, like children."

At Spencer & Lynn Wine and Spirit Merchants, general manager Jules Elkovich said most customers have been receptive, though some will say, "Well, you've just lost our business" and turn around when asked to mask up.

"Our mentality is we haven't lost their business; they've lost the privilege to shop with us," she said. She added, "We have no qualms about enforcing it."

At the ocean-oriented clothing store North Swell, manager Sherrie Mello said staff and most customers had been wearing masks, and "everyone's been pretty accepting."

Elsewhere in Groton, some businesses have been apologetic on social media.

Groton Bowling Center announced the mask requirement "with true disappointment" on Facebook on Aug. 22, adding, "No, we are not happy about this. Yes, we realize this completely sucks. We were really hoping to not have to re-establish this policy but here we are. Bottom line, if you want to bowl you have to wear a mask. Please do not take this out on our staff."

Outer Light Brewing Company said it really hates "being the bearer of bad news" in a post Tuesday saying that Groton has reinstated its indoor mask mandate.

"Please understand that the mandate is not of our creation, but it is our responsibility as a small business in our community to follow and enforce them," the post said. "Please be kind to our staff as we navigate this change once again."

New London Mayor Michael Passero, Groton Town Manager John Burt and City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick on Thursday, Aug. 18 announced that, effective Monday, Aug. 23, facial coverings would be required in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Ned Lamont had signed an executive order Aug. 5 allowing municipalities to implement mask mandates, and many have criticized him for leaving it up to cities and towns instead of issuing a statewide order.

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments and Capitol Region Council of Governments joined together Friday, Aug. 20 to call on Lamont to impose a unified, statewide indoor mask mandate.

Norwich City Manager John Salomone reversed his previous position and announced an indoor mask mandate would be in effect Monday through Oct. 22 "unless terminated sooner."

Salomone posted the order Friday under the "Emergency Alert" banner across the top of the city homepage and posted it on Facebook. He said he didn't use the city's automated phone message system because that should be reserved for emergencies.

He said Friday city officials will review the mask mandate Sept. 22, one month into it, to decide whether to keep it in place. He acknowledged confusion among business owners, especially those subject to enhanced restrictions by the state earlier in the pandemic, such as hairdressers and bars. He said customers and staff should wear masks in those establishments as much as possible.

Salomone noted he has received "a couple strongly worded emails" against the mandate.

Some businesses slow to find out about mandate

Jeanie Smith, owner of Sweet Momma's Bakery in Norwich, said she heard a rumor but hadn't received any official notice from the city about requiring staff and customers to wear masks. On her day off Monday, she drove to local stores to see if people were wearing masks and said most weren't.

Smith said she doesn't mind wearing a mask, but she called the new town-by-town system "hogwash." She said the entire state or at least New London County should issue a uniform policy.

"I could drive to Norwich and need a mask, and then go to Montville or Lisbon and not need a mask," she said.

Fernando Reynoso, manager of Voc's West Side Pizza next door to Norwich Wine & Spirits, said "we kind of were aware of it through Facebook," but he did not receive notice from the city.

"If it's official, they should have sent something official," Reynoso said. "We can't just go by Facebook."

Both he and Jeff Pierce, owner of the next-door Norwich Wine & Spirits, said about half of customers wear masks, and Pierce said a few have said they have a doctor's note.

"Some get upset," Pierce said. "Some say, 'when are you going to get rid of your masks?'"

Angela Adams, executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, said she has been receiving calls from local businesses asking questions and expressing confusion about how to enforce the order, and how to apply the mandate to services such as haircuts, facials and massages.

'A good thing'

In New London, Sarge's Comics and Games manager Zane Graves didn't find out that the mask mandate had gone into effect until Thursday, when The Day inquired about his reaction. A sign outside instructed customers to wear a face mask unless they're vaccinated.

"I am pretty OK with it," Graves said. "We have to react to how things are actually happening in the country, and not pretend it's not happening."

Cathy Peterson, clerk at the Honey Bee Food Mart on State Street in New London, said Thursday afternoon that she had just found out about the mandate that morning.

"I think it's a good thing," she said. "I have a lot of customers who are disabled and seniors."

Peterson said a lot of customers had still been wearing masks, and she noted a lot of customers are from the homeless community and the New London Homeless Hospitality Center requires masks.

She concluded of the mask mandate, "Same thing, different day."