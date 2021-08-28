Cancel
Surprise, panic and fateful choices: The day America lost its longest war

By Susannah George
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL — On the day that Afghanistan’s capital fell to the Taliban, delivering the definitive verdict on a war that had lumbered on ambiguously for nearly 20 years, one of the city’s top security officials woke up preparing for battle. The day before, government forces in the north’s largest city...

MilitaryValueWalk

Taliban Set Up “Lost and Found” for American Military Equipment

Taliban leaders have just released news that they have set up a lost and found to aid Joe Biden in finding the billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. Taliban Feel Indebted To Joe Biden. A spokesperson for the Taliban’s...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Blinken says he will travel to Qatar and Germany to discuss Afghan evacuees

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to head to the Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday to thank the country’s leaders for their assistance with the Afghanistan evacuation efforts and to meet with Afghan evacuees and U.S. officials. The small Persian Gulf state played an outsized role in extricating thousands of Western citizens and Afghan allies following the rapid Taliban advance.
ImmigrationWashington Post

The Afghan exodus is an opportunity for America

Americans must quickly resolve what to do with a vast new cohort of Afghan refugees. The sunk costs of Afghanistan are so staggering, the sacrifices made by Americans so immense — beginning with the more than 2,400 uniformed troops who died there and the tens of thousands wounded — that it is almost impossible to approach the question of what to do about the new refugees without a reflexive impulse or ten. So, start with facts.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

America leaves its longest war behind, and many wonder what the point was

After almost 20 years, a heavy cost of lives, and a price tag of $2.3 trillion, America has exited its longest war. President Joe Biden oversaw the end of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, when the last aircraft carrying military personnel left the airport in Kabul. Military officials said the final operation went smoothly, with the cooperation of the Taliban, but many in the U.S. and around the world wondered what had been achieved after such a colossal sacrifice.
PoliticsWashington Post

The trouble in leaving Afghanistan

In Kathleen Parker’s Sept. 1 op-ed on the fruitlessness of war, “Two different wars; one haunting question,” she noted the respective number of American service members lost in Vietnam and Afghanistan: 58,000 to 2,352. I was dismayed to realize that The Post (as do most news agencies) reports deaths from a U.S.-centric viewpoint. What of the losses on the other side? What of the losses of civilian lives?
Military5newsonline.com

Last US troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

KABUL, Afghanistan — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

America’s Longest War Is Over But Not Without Consequences

The last of the C-17 planes carrying American military members were evacuated from Afghanistan on Monday, meeting President Biden’s August 31st deadline and ending the nation’s longest war. The deadline was not met without consequences, as the Biden administration deals with the aftermath of a dangerous, disjointed evacuation plan that left behind both Americans and allies and a terror attack that killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghans. Fox News Correspondent at the Pentagon Lucas Tomlinson joins to explain how the president’s decision to stick with the August 31st deadline despite not evacuating everyone in time. Lucas breaks down why the Pentagon was not surprised by the terror attack on the Kabul airport, the billions of dollars of operational equipment left behind in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the issues the U.S. will soon face now that the withdrawal from the region is complete.
MilitaryFinger Lakes Times

America’s longest war sees chaotic conclusion

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war after a frantic final exit from Kabul airport where suicide bombings near an entry gate killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. (August 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
PoliticsMSNBC

Historic: Watch the end of America's longest war

The U.S. has fully withdrawn from Afghanistan, formally ending a nearly 20-year war. Over that time, 2,461 American troops died in service to their country. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by former DNC chair Dr. Howard Dean, The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel and Iraq War veteran Jon Soltz to discuss. Aug. 30, 2021.
MilitaryVoice of America

The Cost of America's Longest War: Thousands of Lives, Trillions of Dollars

U.S. military planes have carried the last U.S. service members and diplomats from Kabul's airport, ending America's longest war. Ordinary Americans closely watched the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, as they did the start of the war nearly 20 years ago, in the weeks after the 9/11 attacks. But Americans often tended to forget about the Afghanistan war in between, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll for Afghans and Americans and their NATO allies is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans to come will be paying off its cost, in the trillions of dollars.
Militaryfox46.com

Local veteran reacts to America’s longest war coming to an end

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As America’s longest war came to an end Monday afternoon, local veteran Dan Cloninger couldn’t help but reflect on his time in the country. “We’re not there. We’re not there to protect the people,” said Cloninger, a retired Major in the North Carolina Air National Guard.
Militaryknoxvilledailysun.com

Military phase of evacuation ends, as does America's longest war

The last military planes have left Kabul and the evacuation operation is over, Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command told Pentagon reporters today. "I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens,...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

The U.S. war in Afghanistan is over — but the war on terror continues

WASHINGTON — Even as President Biden assured Americans that he was ending the war in Afghanistan, he directed a very different message to Islamic State terrorists who had killed U.S. service members in a suicide bombing there. “We are not done with you yet,” he said. The statement was a...

